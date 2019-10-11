Bezant Reaches Market Cap of $4.03 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $4.03 million and $130,916.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00201271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.01021491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00033404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00088102 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,884,500 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.