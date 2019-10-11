Belden (NYSE:BDC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,208. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.39. Belden has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. Belden had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

In other Belden news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.