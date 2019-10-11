Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.59

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.59 and traded as low as $12.57. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $155.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bel Fuse worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.