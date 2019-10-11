Beaxy Trading Down 5.4% This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Beaxy token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $882,169.00 and approximately $14,584.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00040428 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.98 or 0.06355632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016977 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,163,037 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

