Beacon Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Beacon Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. CIBC set a $6.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE KGC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,523,938. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of -0.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $837.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,111,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 955,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,222,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,448 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,306,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,103 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616,655 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after acquiring an additional 528,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,585,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

