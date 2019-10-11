Beacon Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Beacon Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 379,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,523,938. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $837.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Kinross Gold by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 54.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

