BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of BCBP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $209.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.79. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

