BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BB Seguridade from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of BBSEY opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. BB Seguridade has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

