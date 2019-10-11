Barrington Research Reiterates $58.00 Price Target for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) has been given a $58.00 price objective by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sidoti began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

ATGE traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.98. 973,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

