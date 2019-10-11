Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Stock Price Down 2%

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust PLC (LON:BMD)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 73.50 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), approximately 17,793 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 7,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of $165.93 million and a P/E ratio of -45.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.26.

Get Baronsmead Second Venture Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.38%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.