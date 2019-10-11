Barclays Lowers MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $26.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

