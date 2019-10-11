Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Global High Yield Exchange Traded Notes Series B (NYSEARCA:FIYY) Trading Up 2.3%

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Global High Yield Exchange Traded Notes Series B (NYSEARCA:FIYY)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $109.68 and last traded at $108.65, approximately 780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 28,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Global High Yield Exchange Traded Notes Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Global High Yield Exchange Traded Notes Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.