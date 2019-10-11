Barclays Analysts Give General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) a $215.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $215.00 price target on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
GD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.58.
NYSE:GD traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.63. 835,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,108. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.50 and a 200 day moving average of $178.45. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $196.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.
In other General Dynamics news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,867,453,000 after buying an additional 177,296 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,552,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,952,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,721,000 after buying an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,091,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.
Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.