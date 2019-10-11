Barclays Analysts Give General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) a $215.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $215.00 price target on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.58.

NYSE:GD traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.63. 835,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,108. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.50 and a 200 day moving average of $178.45. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $196.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,867,453,000 after buying an additional 177,296 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,552,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,952,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,721,000 after buying an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,091,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

