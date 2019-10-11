Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.38

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.38 and traded as low as $14.00. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 173,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 254,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

