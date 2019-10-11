Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 176,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,888,000 after buying an additional 6,313,870 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,865,000 after buying an additional 1,190,481 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,730,000 after buying an additional 1,126,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,712,000 after buying an additional 145,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,366,000 after buying an additional 4,259,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

