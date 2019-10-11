Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $60,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.2% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 57.6% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.32.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.44. 43,611,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,074,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $264.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

