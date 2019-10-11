Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,959 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 329,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 134,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 30,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.45. The company had a trading volume of 45,366,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,074,156. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $264.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

