Bank of America Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €69.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KGX. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.41 ($66.76).

Shares of FRA KGX traded up €3.26 ($3.79) during trading on Thursday, hitting €49.95 ($58.08). 309,550 shares of the company were exchanged. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.85.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

