Banco Santander Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Banco Santander reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

HOC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HOC opened at GBX 177.38 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 206.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 194.11. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.15%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.