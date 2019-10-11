Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 979 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for about 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 61,502.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,021 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $101,370,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,720,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,810,000 after acquiring an additional 509,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,147,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,214,000 after acquiring an additional 350,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $26,893,000.

A number of analysts have commented on FRC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.20. 48,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,341. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average is $97.74. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $79.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

