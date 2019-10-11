Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 6,689 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 108,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,814,000 after purchasing an additional 192,482 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 445,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 640,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

