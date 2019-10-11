Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 6,170 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.92. 3,957,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,964,442. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.42. The stock has a market cap of $346.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

