Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Purchases 12,934 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after acquiring an additional 824,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 26,526.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after acquiring an additional 677,762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 627.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 433,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 373,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 64.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after acquiring an additional 333,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 86.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 713,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,057,000 after acquiring an additional 330,186 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.66.

Garmin stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,171. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.98 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.98 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 199,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $16,232,629.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $146,149,623.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 416,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $33,137,303.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,072,599.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,521,237 shares of company stock valued at $354,845,203. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

