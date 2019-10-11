Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.80.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $340.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,562. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $385.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

