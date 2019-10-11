Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $6.40 Million Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 72.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 277.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $171.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $387,274.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

