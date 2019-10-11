Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $115.98. 697,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.53 and a 52-week high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.