Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 22.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,679,000 after buying an additional 2,895,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3,883.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,717,000 after acquiring an additional 787,091 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 391.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,557,000 after acquiring an additional 516,562 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 25.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,021,000 after purchasing an additional 284,288 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $68.19 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,330 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

