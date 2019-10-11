B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the August 30th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

B2Gold stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 7,939,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,707,771. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.40 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in B2Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,481,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,237,000 after buying an additional 1,217,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,432,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,015,000 after buying an additional 5,707,720 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in B2Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,127,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after buying an additional 626,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in B2Gold by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,077,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,715,000 after buying an additional 5,190,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in B2Gold by 373.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,165,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after buying an additional 11,965,434 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $5.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

