B. Riley Analysts Give Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) a $7.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

UEPS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,124. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $165.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($2.35). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 528,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 96,707 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 445,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 131,559 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares during the period. Finally, Southside Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 290.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.