AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,800 shares, a growth of 206.2% from the August 30th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ AZRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 82,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,262. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.
AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
About AzurRx BioPharma
AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.
