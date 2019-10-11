Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.36 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Axe has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00008318 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002818 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 4,975,774 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

