Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.17

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $3.48. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 2,861 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVDL. Laidlaw increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.04% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 124,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

