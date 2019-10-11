AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AutoNation by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AutoNation by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,190,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,965,000 after purchasing an additional 723,400 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 109,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.01.

In other AutoNation news, COO James R. Bender sold 767 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $37,084.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $72,928,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,730,131 shares of company stock worth $82,809,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.25. 401,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.