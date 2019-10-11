Aurora One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.07 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, Bitinka and CoinEgg. Aurora has a market cap of $53.38 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aurora

Aurora is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

