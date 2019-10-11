Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $193.86

Shares of Audioboom Group PLC (LON:BOOM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.86 and traded as low as $167.50. Audioboom Group shares last traded at $174.75, with a volume of 10,614 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $24.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 113.01.

In other news, insider Michael Tobin bought 9,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £19,763.64 ($25,824.70). Also, insider Steven Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £50,750 ($66,313.86). Insiders have bought 48,091 shares of company stock worth $10,060,627 in the last 90 days.

Audioboom Group plc operates an audio platform for hosting, distributing and monetizing content. The Company works with approximately 2,400 active broadcasters, content creators and podcasters around the world, and hosts in over 7,400 content channels. The Company’s hosting and distribution platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels and re-syndicate their content.

