AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 454,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,095,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

