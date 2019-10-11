ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATIF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of ATIF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATIF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 62,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,827. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93. ATIF has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.10.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

