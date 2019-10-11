Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Athene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on Athene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00. Athene has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc A. Beilinson bought 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,714,380. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Athene during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Athene by 14.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

