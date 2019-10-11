ASOS’s (ASC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASOS to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASOS to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.75) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of ASOS and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of ASOS to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,196.88 ($41.77).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,450 ($32.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,444.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,955.32. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.79. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,033 ($26.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,152 ($80.39).

In other ASOS news, insider Adam Crozier bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

