Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,127.38

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,127.38 and traded as high as $2,181.00. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $2,175.00, with a volume of 1,417,825 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,230 ($29.14) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ashtead Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,445 ($31.95).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,228.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,127.38.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.