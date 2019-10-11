Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,578. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.68 and its 200 day moving average is $186.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.41.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.