Arqma (ARQ) Price Reaches $0.0244

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market cap of $44,313.00 and approximately $122.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,347.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.89 or 0.02195379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.25 or 0.02679804 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00675355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00658431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00056303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00439801 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 7,859,855 coins and its circulating supply is 1,815,312 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.