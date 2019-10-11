Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $294.86.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET stock traded up $9.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.40. The stock had a trading volume of 178,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,609. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $473,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total value of $2,338,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,111.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,568 in the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,777,000 after acquiring an additional 272,722 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.