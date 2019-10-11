Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARDX. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Svb Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,311. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $280.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,874 shares of company stock worth $126,322. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 249,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 16.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 809,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ardelyx by 89.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 81.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: Economic Reports

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.