Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Given a $92.00 Price Target at Seaport Global Securities

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) has been given a $92.00 price target by analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $116.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Arch Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

ARCH stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.33. 203,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. Arch Coal has a one year low of $68.63 and a one year high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel bought 2,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arch Coal by 2,710.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,325,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,540 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Coal by 1,221.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 660,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 610,471 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in Arch Coal by 59.4% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,703,000 after purchasing an additional 358,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal in the second quarter valued at about $23,482,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Arch Coal in the first quarter valued at about $7,393,000.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.