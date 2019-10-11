ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

ArcelorMittal stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 81,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,147. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.41. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $28.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 26.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 395,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 71,471 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

