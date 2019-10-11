ARC Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.93 ($0.04), approximately 1,187,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of $20.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, insider Rémy Welschinger purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.71).

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. Its principal assets include the Kalaba copper-cobalt project covering an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in Zambia; and Misisi gold project comprising an area of 66 square kilometers of exploration license situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

