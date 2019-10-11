ARAW Tops 1-Day Volume of $69.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $44,214.00 and $69.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One ARAW token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00040962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.55 or 0.06296837 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00039501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015910 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

