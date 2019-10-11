Aragon (ANT) Price Tops $0.75

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $22.40 million and approximately $54,861.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00009009 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, IDEX, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012103 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00202157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.01014250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032949 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00087919 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,800,256 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitfinex, GOPAX and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.