Apollon (XAP) Trading Up 33.9% Over Last 7 Days

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 45.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $61,923.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollon has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

